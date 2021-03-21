How to make smokeless gunpowder

Hatcher’s Notebook – A Standard reference Book for Shooters, Gunsmiths, Ballisticians, Historians, Hunters and Collectors, by Julian S Hatcher, can be found here: https://archive.org/details/Hatchers_Notebook/mode/2up

Chapter 13: Notes on Gunpowder found here: https://archive.org/details/Hatchers_Notebook/page/n307/mode/2up gives a detailed explanation of how smokeless gunpowder is made, right down to the correct proportions to determine burn rate and pressures.

I suggest downloading a copy to save to your computer.