How to Operate a Human via Remote Control





Forbidden Knowledge

Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point’s the Modern War Institute about a range of topics, including on psycho-neurobiology, and war.

As the person who uploaded this to YouTube commented, “For all we know, those who’ve had the deep brain biopsy swab could possibly, via nano-tattoo & subsequent forming of synthetic 3rd DNA-strand, be on ‘remote control’ already.”

***

TRANSCRIPT

“From the human drone technology standpoint, you can attach the human brain to another human brain, you can direct motor activity or you can send communication and information. Dr. Ventner’s work is, my my view, the equivalent of the development of nuclear weapons, when you realize that he created life in a cell; he programmed yeast cells to produce anything he wanted.

“These can be inserted into you through the hypospray needles. You put in a specific gene slicing, you program what you like, you put it in the cell and it can reproduce and make as much as you like. It sends a signal and tells which portion of the DNA should unwrap, unfold and produce a product.

“Related to this is an idea called “dreads”. These are designer receptors that can be remotely-controlled. You can create a cell, you can put it somewhere in the body and you can remotely activate it.

“So you have the capacity to create any product, as long as you know the DNA sequence, you can insert it into a living system and you can remotely control it.

“That may affect the way you think, the way you act, so once you know that the technology is there to edit, splice and program a cell and the technology currently exists to administer it to somebody and have it go park anywhere you program it to go park, proliferate and do its function, you can have things activated in other people’s brains.

“These people have figured out how to hide imagery in the DNA of bacteria you can have the information reproduced in a string form, as a form of a protein. The new way to hide information is going to be in DNA.

“This is the first experiment showing what imagery you can hide in bacteria. This is the latest. It’s a gif file.

“Well, this is what the Chinese are doing with DNA; merging DNA systems with quantum computing will be really quite an amazing and both lethal threat.

“The next thing I wanted to mention to you is memory. Can we erase memory? Can we modify memory? Can we change memory? Short answer is, ‘Yes’.”

Forbidden Knowledge