How To Subjugate A World Seemingly Overnight – Cower In Place – We Simply Can’t Allow It

What has transpired in the last 30 days has amounted to a complete shutdown of our everyday life. We can’t even go out and sit down someplace to congregate. If you want to meet up with somebody, how are you going to do it? No place to even hang out, everything is closed.

I don’t understand how punks such as a California Communist Governor, or a pencil neck billionaire from Microsoft can have so much power over us. Telling us what we can and cannot do, seemingly even overriding our weak ass president. Trump is hiding in case you haven’t noticed.

People all over the world are becoming restless. Nobody has their God given freedoms anymore. Everybody is being told to cower in place.

Now they want to test by force with a test regimen that is obviously rigged, because what we are talking about is the goddamned flu, Bill Gates wants you to believe it’s the plaque!

If we don’t make a stand now, we are useless as a people, completely subjugated as we cower. This has all happened in the last 30 days, or less, the whole world has fallen for this garbage.