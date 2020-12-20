Posted: December 20, 2020 Categories: Videos Hugsie ‘Protect the ones you care for’ Latest TV Nov 19, 2020 Latest TV speaks to Sunhil Samra, CEO of Hugsie Hugging Coat, about the coat designed to keep you close but also safe with your loved ones during Covid1 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Hugsie ‘Protect the ones you care for’”
screw that
Yes, put on your hugging condom! *rolls eyes*
I got a roll of duct tape and a bunch of plastic bags that’ll make it the hug of your life if you’re this stoopit!