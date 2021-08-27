Human-animal hybrids: Senate approves billions of dollars for their chilling creation

The BL – by Jose Hermosa

After a long debate, The Senate approved with 68–32 votes a budget of $250 billion to continue with the controversial creation of hybrid beings by mixing human and animal genetic material.

The bill called the “Endless Frontier Act,” was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, according to Life Site on June 14.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) referred to the ethical incompatibility and the need to establish clear definitions on the matter in an attitude of submission to international competition.

“We shouldn’t need to clarify in law that creating animal-human hybrids or ‘chimeras’ is ethically unthinkable, but sadly the need for that very clear distinction has arrived,” said Lankford, who, along with Sens. Mike Braun R-Ind.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) sought to criminalize the creation of such creatures.

He added: “There’s a real difference in taking human cells and injecting them into a mouse for cancer research and for other research. That’s been done, and it’s been done for a very long time, and we’ve had time to be able to process that, but trying to be able to create life is a very different threshold for me.”

Senator Daines noted, “In trying to compete with China, we shouldn’t become like them, It’s critical that we draw a bright line against unethical forms of research that fail to recognize the distinct value of humans over animals.”

Although the 2019 Trump Administration had shut down the procurement of human fetal tissue from elective abortions for research and created an ethics board to review any such research in laboratories and universities, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reversed these provisions in April 2021.

On the other hand, private research at U.S. universities continues its experiments.

In this context, the State University of New York at Buffalo and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center presented a mouse embryo composed of 96% animal cells and 4% human cells last year.

“In April 2021 researchers with the Salk Institute in California injected 25 induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS cells) from humans into macaque monkey embryos in a grotesque Frankenstein-like chimeric experiment resulting in the creation of human-monkey embryos,” reported author Ashley Sadler.

The chilling experiments have advanced to unheard-of levels and against all criticism for serious ethical implications for decades.

On the other hand, the multinational abortion company Planned Parenthood is involved in trafficking, harvesting, and profiting from the body parts of aborted fetuses, which it provides to the University of Pittsburgh. At the same time, the University of Pittsburgh sponsors the operations of the controversial abortion promoter, according to Townhall.

Advocates argue that such studies could provide better models for testing drugs and be used to grow human organs for transplantation.

However, detractors question the need for such experiments, especially with closely related primates. They are putting at risk the natural and moral line that separates humans from other animals.

