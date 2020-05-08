Human Retrovirus Triggered By GMO, Pesticides, Glyphosate

There are 3 known retroviruses in humans. One is collectively known as HTLV (Human T- cell leukemia virus , types 1 thru 6). The second is more well known, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus.) It harms your immune system by destroying the white blood cells that fight infection. This puts you at risk for serious infections and certain cancers. AIDS stands for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. It is the final stage of infection with HIV.

The third known retrovirus is XMRV ( Xenotropic Murine Leukemia-Related Virus.) Xenotropic just means the virus came from a non-human source. The word murine is just a scientific way of saying mouse. Data suggests that 6% of the U.S. population (20 million people) are harboring the XMRV retrovirus in their bodies that can develop into an acquired immune deficiency. It began with trials of polio vaccines and yellow fever vaccines given in the early 1930s. This is when the first recorded cases of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and autism appeared. It involved the use of laboratory mice to prepare vaccines for human use.

This article began when I saw a video interview in which claims were made that aggressive prostate and breast cancers target Blacks and Latinos but also has harmed more whites than minorities. That video is below. This section deals with all of us. Whites are being treated as if they were blacks in a modern version of the Tuskegee Syphilitic study. That was run by the US Public Health Service from 1932 to 1972 and left black men untreated for a disease that was painful, fatal and transmissible.

Even though 20 million Americans are likely to be infected with XMRV, not everyone will develop serious illness. Retroviruses in the human body are like sleeping giants. They are quiet until they are activated in immune deficient people. The retroviruses being discussed here do not directly cause diseases by themselves. A perfect storm of events need to come together to create acquired immune system deficiency (non-HIV AIDS). When conditions are right, the viruses create unrelenting inflammatory processes that disrupt the immune system.

The perfect storm occurs when there are co-infections, when there is severe shock or trauma, when hormones are dysregulated, when there are genetically modified organisms (GMO)and glyphosate in the diet, when there are pesticides and other toxic substances in food and the environment, and when there are genetic susceptibilities.

If some or all of these conditions occur together, then the immune system will be weakened to the point where the perfect storm occurs, and people become ill with some type of modern chronic disease.

Not everyone who has retroviruses in their bodies will develop one of these diseases, but for those who experience a perfect storm the possibility is much greater. The risks increase with age as the immune system naturally weakens. These viruses were most likely introduced into humans through contaminated vaccines and biological products. These retroviruses can be passed between family members through body fluids.

It is not unusual to find a family where everyone tests positive for a retrovirus, but only one person is experiencing a retrovirus-related illness. Symptom free carriers are common in human retroviral infections.

Up until 2009, scientists didn’t know that retroviruses could be aerosolized. Retroviruses that were in mice were being released into the air and traveling through their facilities to other labs where human cell lines were being cultivated. Once there, they were able to infect human cultures. They became part of the cells and part of the products that were made from the activity of the cell lines, such as the antigens used in vaccines. The retroviruses also infected lab workers.

Treatment is focused in two areas. Antivirals substances (natural supplements or pharmaceuticals) are used to reduce the viral population. Anti-inflammatory agents (natural substances or pharmaceuticals) are used to quiet the immune system and restore its normal functioning.

Dr Judy Mikovits had been falsely imprisoned and then denied legal counsel. She was the subject of a 4 year judicial gag order which allowed the government time to clean up the nation’s blood and vaccine supply by testing for the XMRV retrovirus. But lest you think they did that because they were Good Guys. Please consider that at this time NIH was funding research at the University of North Carolina and at the Wuhan level 4 bio-lab in China to develop the bioweapon which became known as Covid-19. The parallel research in the US was discontinued in the US while it was continued in China with the blessing of a $3.7 parting gift from NIH, Dr Anthony Fauci and President Barack Obama.

The point is that the public was at near break point over the number of diseases they were getting from contaminated vaccines. The Establishment needed us to go home, stop with the protests and accept the Super Duper Wuhan Virus Vaccine with the Digital Certificate that would allow multi-billionaires and their friends at the NSA to track us and literally reduce us to slaves whose every move could be tracked and blocked at any time. Bank accounts could be seized. We would not be allowed to either work or even enter a store without the permission of an unelected international cabal of Big Pharma, Central Bankers and the Uber Rich.

We have entered a period where an obvious bioweapon has been released.This is according to Dr Luc Montagnier who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 and to Francis A Boyle who drafted the legislation for America’s Bioweapon Act of 1989..

The fact that a bioweapon has been released is being covered up by a corrupt medical establishment and the Corporate Media. The Covid-19 virus has mutated many times. A second bioweapon could be released but they might have problems with that. Why? Too many know that covid-19 is a bioweapon designed to kill us. They know the Uber Rich want to control us through a vaccine and a Digital Certificate. A second and third bioweapon could trigger a violent revolution when millions of us start dying every month or even every week.

The probability of a violent rebellion would be high especially since the Uber Rich, whether individually responsible or not, are running roughshod over the rest of us. The lockdown is destroying the businesses, the careers, the jobs and the lives of tens of millions who would prior to 2019 have been willing to defend their wealthier brethren from violent assaults. Now. Maybe not so much. But in 2021 or 2022? Definitely not.

It is not cool when the Boss tries to kill you and your family.

Most of the above came from articles at this website: https://healthimpactnews.com/

Humanity has reached a turning point. We can never go back to the world before the Establishment released the Covid-19 bioweapon.

Dr Mark Skidmore discovered that$21 trillion had gone “Missing” from two US agencies, DOD and HUD from 1998 to 2015. He joined Catherine Austin Fitts in trying to motivate the taxpayers to track down the Missing Money. She needs your help:

Join Catherine’s Meme War Against DC Swamp Creatures.

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2019/12/02/join-catherines-meme-war-against-dc-swamp-creatures/

Some say there are 50 million unemployed in America. Now might not be a good time to add a few million undocumented immigrants to the tens of millions seeking benefits and jobs with a third or more of Americans unable to pay rent.

Might I point out that the population of Mexico was 28 million in 1950. Today it is 132 million and there are 34 million Mexican-Americans. I wrote this:

Senator, Why Do You Want to Cut Our Wages and Pensions

50%?https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2019/04/29/senator-why-do-you-want-to-cut-our-wages-and-pensions-50/

Depressions are periods in time when Unpayable Debts are cancelled en masse. Debts have been cancelled through default and discharge in foreclosure and bankruptcy court as the US did in 1933. This contracted the money supply by 31% and resulted in 3 million Americans starving to death. Debts were also cancelled through inflation in Germany in 1923 with even worse results than America. The Third Way is for the government to cancel debts as the kings of ancient Sumer and Babylon did starting 4,400 years ago. The Jewish

Bible writers called this the Jubilee when they saw it during their Babylonian captivity. The author of the Book of Jeremiah blamed their military-political defeat to the lack of a Jubilee. There is no evidence that Israel ever practiced a Jubilee. Babylonian debt

cancellations worked without the nasty side effects of 1923 Germany and 1933 America. I wrote this:

Debt Cancellation Is The Best Way To Take Down Bilderberg

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2015/04/07/debt-cancellation-is-the-best-way-to-take-down-bilderberg/

How did World Trade Center Tower 7 fall straight down in 6.5 seconds on September 11,2001? It was never hit by a plane. The collapse was announced on TV 24 minutes before it happened by BBC who said that the then Rothschild owned Reuters News Agency had told them. So how did the Rothschilds know what was going to happen before it did? And who called up on September 10, 2001 and told COMEX to remove a billion dollars in gold and silver from their vaults in WTC 4? Was it Osama Bin Laden calling on a satellite phone from his cave in Afghanistan? I don’t think so. The 911 Commission never asked.

911: Short And Powerful Questions

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2011/08/04/911-short-and-powerful-questions/

This is that video from Dr Judy Mikovits who discovered the XMRV retrovirus

