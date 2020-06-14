Hundreds gather in Brandenburg, Kentucky, to protect Confederate monument from potential vandalism

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) — Hundreds of people gathered at the riverfront in Brandenburg, Kentucky, on Friday, some with rifles and wearing military-style fatigues, to protect a Confederate monument from protesters against racial injustice.
Some of the town’s residents had expressed concerns that protesters might vandalize or even tear down the monument, but counter-protesters have blocked any access to the site.
The site of the 70-foot-tall monument, which until 2016 sat on the University of Louisville campus, has become a microcosm of racial tensions that have gripped much of the nation in recent weeks.
While a few protesters on Friday held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” counter-protesters yelled at them, “All Lives Matter,” and told the protesters to get out of their county, with some using expletives to reinforce their message.
Two protesters just showed up in Brandenburg with signs reading “Black Lives Matter.” People here are screaming at them, “ALL LIVES MATTER! GO HOME!” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/vwqAJzwYkB
— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 13, 2020
Some business owners boarded up windows in anticipation of possible violence, but law enforcement officers from several agencies had kept the peace, at least through 10 p.m.
A handful of protesters met a crowd of mostly adult men in the street. I heard the residents yell at protesters: “ALL LIVES MATTER!” “Go home!” And then it escalated to berating women’s appearances and anti-LGBTQ slurs. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/yDaYNYbPFN
— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 13, 2020
Great job protecting things and saying “all lives matter.”
Was there last two nights , how do u post pictures
I was there the last two nights . How do you post pics here . What ever the news is saying is bull shit , well over 2000 just in the park . Ever business in town had people there to stop any burning . Plus people came from a lot of places to stand with us ….
You have to attach the photos from your camera to an email. Look it up on line.
Al, where is the location of this video? A couple of the comments over at youtube say this group is black hebrew israelites. Was this even real?