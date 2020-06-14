Hundreds gather in Brandenburg, Kentucky, to protect Confederate monument from potential vandalism

WDRB

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) — Hundreds of people gathered at the riverfront in Brandenburg, Kentucky, on Friday, some with rifles and wearing military-style fatigues, to protect a Confederate monument from protesters against racial injustice.

Some of the town’s residents had expressed concerns that protesters might vandalize or even tear down the monument, but counter-protesters have blocked any access to the site.

The site of the 70-foot-tall monument, which until 2016 sat on the University of Louisville campus, has become a microcosm of racial tensions that have gripped much of the nation in recent weeks.

While a few protesters on Friday held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” counter-protesters yelled at them, “All Lives Matter,” and told the protesters to get out of their county, with some using expletives to reinforce their message.

Two protesters just showed up in Brandenburg with signs reading “Black Lives Matter.” People here are screaming at them, “ALL LIVES MATTER! GO HOME!” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/vwqAJzwYkB — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 13, 2020

Some business owners boarded up windows in anticipation of possible violence, but law enforcement officers from several agencies had kept the peace, at least through 10 p.m.

A handful of protesters met a crowd of mostly adult men in the street. I heard the residents yell at protesters: “ALL LIVES MATTER!” “Go home!” And then it escalated to berating women’s appearances and anti-LGBTQ slurs. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/yDaYNYbPFN — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 13, 2020

