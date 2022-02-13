February 13th, 2022.
Here is another recent and similar occurrence in Wales:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mystery-dead-birds-plummet-sky-26208423
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
February 13th, 2022.
Here is another recent and similar occurrence in Wales:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mystery-dead-birds-plummet-sky-26208423
3 thoughts on “Hundreds Of Birds Mysteriously Drop Dead Today In Small Town In Chihuahua, Mexico”
Devastating!! Actually, both the bird vids are a testament to the poisonous times. Glad the birds, like we, are fighting back.
Going way off topic here but in light of all the news being too damn heavy…
As of Monday Los Vegas is officially changing its name. Due to all the controversy of gaining a reputation as Sin City, officials have decided a name change was in order. Therefore, what was formerly known as Los Vegas will now be known as Lost Wages. 🙂 🙂
Also… What does Justin Trudeau have in common with Marie Antoinette?
Answer: Nothing yet. 🙂 🙂 🙂
.
Ha! Of course I meant Las Vegas. 🙂 Where’s Flee when we need him?
.
Nothing yet. It was a sad day at the Ambassador bridge today. A little bit of levity here at the Trenches to get me through the rest of the day. Lots n lots of love 2 u, galen.