Hundreds of US troops arrive in Lithuania as Belarus tensions mount

Maintaining that he won the ballot fairly, Lukashenko has cracked down on an unprecedented wave of mass protests demanding his ouster.

He has also accused the Nato defence alliance of building up forces in Poland and Lithuania along Belarus’s western border.

Warsaw, Vilnius and the Western defence alliance have dubbed these allegations baseless.

Belarus’s Soviet-era master Russia, which has long courted Lukashenko as a buffer against the West, has promised him military support.

Preparations for the military exercises came as thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk, and other cities in a further challenge to the rule of Lukashenko.

The crowds of female demonstrators, who had responded to an opposition call for a “women’s march”, included many holding up the white-red-white flag of the opposition and others carrying flowers.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that unless Lukashenko responded to the European Union’s concerns, more sanctions could follow those already agreed by the bloc.

Lukashenko needed to talk to the opposition and agree to rerun the election, Maas told the Bild newspaper.

The crackdown on protests in Belarus appeared to show no sign of letting up however.

Charges are expected against protesters who were arrested on Friday, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

About 40 demonstrators were detained, but only about half of them will face charges, the ministry said.

It was also revealed that prominent opposition politician Olga Kovalkova had also left Belarus, for neighbouring Poland.

She told internet news site tut.by that she had been pressured into leaving by authorities and that she wants to return to Minsk soon.