Hunter Biden Interview Goes Sideways After Caller Asks About Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mega Donations to Democrat Party

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Hunter Biden on Tuesday appeared for an interview on Twitter Spaces to discuss his so-called ‘art’ and his interest in NFTs and crypto.

Hunter appeared on “The Crypto Roundtable Show” with host Mario Nawfal, a co-host and a handful of speakers who are experts on crypto.

The interview went sideways when one of the speakers asked Hunter Biden about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s mega donations to the Democrat party.

Sam Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old Democrat darling, spent more than $40 million to fund the midterms with his Ponzi scheme through the crypto exchange he founded (FTX).

Up to $2 billion is ‘missing’ after FTX collapsed last week.

Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor and he was funneling money through Ukraine – and that money sent to Ukraine was in turn used to fund the Democrats.

“The former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman, was the second largest donor to Democrats this cycle, so Hunter, I was wondering if, you know, you had any insight into what was going on there,” one of the speakers asked.

A that very moment, the speaker was booted from the call.

The host claims it was just a glitch.

I asked Hunter Biden about the connection between Sam and the Democratic party and immediately got removed pic.twitter.com/QuKFbyKtE2 — Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 15, 2022

Fox News reported on the behind-the-scenes chaos after the speakers were booted from the call.

The host was heard saying his ‘hands were tied’ because Hunter Biden had a list of demands in order to appear on his crypto podcast.

Fox News reported:

Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast devolved into chaos after he was apparently disconnected from the line, and the host launched into a rant about his hands being “tied” on what he was allowed to ask the president’s son. Toward the end of the interview, as Nawfal was thanking the men for appearing on the show, it appeared that they both hopped off without saying anything. The perceived slight sent Nawfal into rant, saying his “hands were tied” on what he could ask Biden. “They just jumped off now,” he said. “So, that gives you an idea of how – behind the scenes, that was tough. … There was a lot of requirements we had to meet. F— that was so stressful. That was so f—ing stressful, man.” “There’s a lot of stories that I wasn’t aware of that kind of made this significantly more tricky and delicate,” he continued. “Usually, I’m very open, I ask questions, I debate,” he added. “It’s like a free mic, anyone could ask any questions. We always let debates happen. But this is the first time where we, like, kind of f—ing hands tied: ‘These are the questions you ask. You can’t ask any other questions.’ And, bro, it was difficult.” “My fault was to accept any guests, I don’t care if it’s a president next time, any guests that comes on, that’s my rule moving forward as of today,” he said. “Any guest that comes on from now on has to be ready to be able to answer any f—ing question we want to ask – no pre-packed questions.” A producer then jumped in to say he was “getting messages that they didn’t leave” and that an apparent glitch had dropped the call. Mike Bonhoeffer, Kushner’s partner on Cryptosaurs, then called in and slammed the host for jumping to conclusions. “I have not heard anybody thrown under the bus that way because of a glitch on your system that knocked Donald and Hunter off the network go so quickly dark and put the blame on somebody that had no control over what happened and quickly construct a narrative,” Bonhoeffer said. “This is part of the bull—- that goes on. You build a narrative that had no basis in truth.”

