Posted: January 23, 2021 Categories: Videos Hunter Biden under federal criminal investigation CNN Dec 9, 2020 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden announced that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. CNN's Evan Perez has more.
2 thoughts on “Hunter Biden under federal criminal investigation”
I’m sure the evidence will “magically disappear” just like the (s)election fraud evidence did.
its all a ploy to hide other crimes by bringing this garbage up, making it look like this is everything, this POS is up to his ears in chineese kickback, staged by his commie ass father.