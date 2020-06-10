https://twitter.com/DiBlasi4Oregon/status/1270187515203383299
#BlackLivesMatter protest is on I-84. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/LmSkrUqntP
— Ric Peavyhouse (@RPeavyhouse) June 9, 2020
Protesters have taken over the interstate (I84) #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/KAf1tzclvp
— Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) June 9, 2020
I84 in Portland. ❤️
— Nisha (@Nrp77) June 9, 2020
The last of the #portlandprotest getting of I84 on 33rd and are now walking 33rd north#justice4GeorgeFloyd#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/mDen5gOLs2
— John #WET'SUWET'ENStrong (@Johnnthelefty) June 9, 2020
3 thoughts on “I-84 in Portland, Oregon, Shut Down by Protests”
Flashback:
WTF? Black Lives Matter Has A List of Demands for White People!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=085u0NnAgjA
“Are there things that Caucasian people can help us rally for that will help close the gap on some systemic oppression from the past, absolutely.”
Candice, just because you have a cute face & speak well, your statement above cuts no cheese with me! I liken your smoothly delivered plea for black oppression as offence as the stupid women you called out. How about reparations for the white folk that were enslaved as well? Gonna run for office too, I see.
You’re smooth but not that smooth!
GEORGE SOROS MONEY OBVIOUSLY. THESE BIG TURN OUTS, ALWAYS IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST. THESE ARE BUSED IN BLACK LIVES MATTER MORONS WITH THEIR GEORGE SOROS HAND OUT.
THIS BULLSHIT WAS DESIGNED BY COMMUNISTS TO FURTHER THE DIVIDE, ZERO TO DO WITH ANYTHING OTHER THAN THAT.
I84 is the perfect interstate to do this garbage, easy in and easy out. Driven this interstate hundreds of times. Perfect for this type of garbage. All it does is delay hundreds of food shipments to points east as well as west.
Hundreds of food deliveries were delayed, just what they wanted.