I Accuse: Corporate Media Is Promoting A Plague

I blame the Corporate Media, Google and YouTube for all coronavirus deaths in America after today. I have been following a cure for the corona virus for several weeks. Dr Zelenko of Monroe NY posted a video saying he had cured 350 patients of the corona virus with zero deaths, hospitalizations and intubations. His protocol was hydroxychoroquine (an old malaria drug used in Asia to treat SARS), zinc (a natural anti-viral) and azithromycin, an anti-bacterial. He was written up in one Jewish newspaper, the Forward. The Daily Beast and Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post did make snide comments about the doctor being a conspiracy theorist. Apart from that there has been no mention of the man in the media.

That video was taken down by Google’s YouTube because it did not meet their community standards. So curing people of a deadly disease during a plague does not meet their precious community standards!! What are they, a community of cannibals? I have heard indirectly from a local retired New York politician that Dr Vladimir Zelenko has now cured more than 700 patients.

If Dr Zelenko were some sort of complete time wasting fraud, someone from the New York media would have bothered to drive less than an hour from Manhattan to Monroe to either prove or disprove his claims.

Unfortunately, the protocol was taken up by a French doctor who dropped the zinc off his treatment plan which diminished his results. Dr Oz followed the French protocol and also dropped the zinc lozenges for his patients in New York City.

There is a video below from a doctor at the Medmastery channel explaining why zinc is a crucial factor in the treatment plan. This video was posted 14 days ago and has been seen by 532,000 people. I am not the only one who sees this is significant. It is clear to me that the Corporate Media wants this virus to take down America so they can take down President Trump. If Orange Man is that bad, he will lose 49 states in November. Please just let us have the cure.

Also below is a copy of the original Dr Zelenko video which was mirrored on another YouTube channel. It might not last long though. Curing the sick does not meet YouTube community standards.

If a journalist would bother to go to Monroe, New York and either confirm or deny Dr Zelenko’s claims, we could either move on or start healing millions of people around the world. It would be nice to go back to our normal lives.

This is the Medmastery video explaining how and why this works.

This is a mirrored copy of Dr Zelenko’s video. I found another mirrored copy. Ain’t the Internet grand? If they take this copt down just search for this: Dr Vladmir Zelenko, MD, finds cure for Coronavirus

