Do you remember the old saying, “Time flies when you’re having fun”? Well, tomorrow I turn 53 and I am not having fun. So why does time continue to fly? Any ideas would be appreciated.
Jill in OKC
7 thoughts on “I am curious”
If you have children
time moves in dog years I found
Jill, my first thought was: They are stealing our time. They’ve forced us into a fulltime job of self-defense, and all our precious moments are invested in fighting them, so we are left with the illusion that time is flying by. I’ll share that I still try for balance adding in some nature walks, a good film now and then, some good music, and if I’m lucky, a face-to-face meaningful conversation. I guess I’m stealing back time. Anyway, Happy Birthday!! You share that day with my daughter. May it grant you some “time” for enjoyment.
Thank you galen.
Happy B-day Jill, try this
Good Morning Peace Music 528Hz ➤ Destroy All Negativity – Start Your Day With New Positive Vibes
First off Happy Birthday Jill
Second , I agree with Galen
One thing I’d like to say is
It felt like to me after I hit 50
Things really seemed to move faster
At 57 even faster
But as I said
I agree with Galen as it seems with all the extra shit stacked on us , it seems to eat up the free time we once had
Many more Jill
Be safe
It is like a busy day at work on a complicated object. You hurry to finish and blink your eyes and say, “Where did the day go?”
No rest for the mind hardly at all any more so the weeks and months fly by like that busy day at work. But it is just the life of the goyum and it stays that way until we work the problem and once again operate under our own free will, just once in a while doing what we want instead of what we have to.
Have a happy birthday tomorrow. 🙂
Just remember Jill, Birthdays are great and all that, but too many can be a killer… 🙂
Happy Birthday!