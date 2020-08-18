7 thoughts on “I am curious

  2. Jill, my first thought was: They are stealing our time. They’ve forced us into a fulltime job of self-defense, and all our precious moments are invested in fighting them, so we are left with the illusion that time is flying by. I’ll share that I still try for balance adding in some nature walks, a good film now and then, some good music, and if I’m lucky, a face-to-face meaningful conversation. I guess I’m stealing back time. Anyway, Happy Birthday!! You share that day with my daughter. May it grant you some “time” for enjoyment.

    .

    Reply

    1. Happy B-day Jill, try this
      Good Morning Peace Music 528Hz ➤ Destroy All Negativity – Start Your Day With New Positive Vibes

      Reply

  4. First off Happy Birthday Jill
    Second , I agree with Galen

    One thing I’d like to say is
    It felt like to me after I hit 50
    Things really seemed to move faster
    At 57 even faster
    But as I said
    I agree with Galen as it seems with all the extra shit stacked on us , it seems to eat up the free time we once had

    Many more Jill
    Be safe

    Reply

  5. It is like a busy day at work on a complicated object. You hurry to finish and blink your eyes and say, “Where did the day go?”
    No rest for the mind hardly at all any more so the weeks and months fly by like that busy day at work. But it is just the life of the goyum and it stays that way until we work the problem and once again operate under our own free will, just once in a while doing what we want instead of what we have to.
    Have a happy birthday tomorrow. 🙂

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*