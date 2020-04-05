I am curious

I do not have access to television in my home and do not even see a TV at the places I go. I am not active on any social media other than the Trenches. This morning a survey asked me how the quarantine is changing my life. I was not aware of any quarantine. I have seen changes like the carts restricting access to Walmart but even this has not changed how I live. Is Amerika under quarantine now? How do they expect people such as myself who do not pay any attention to mainstream media to be aware of this supposed fact?

Just curious, Jill in OKC