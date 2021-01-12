I Am Now An Irreconcilable

Video Rebel’s Blog

On January 6, 2021 irreconcilable became a noun as well as an adjective. I am one of tens of millions of Americans who can never be reconciled with this criminal enterprise in Washington DC which masquerades as a government.

This has been a long time in the making. On 9-10-2001 Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld admitted that neither he nor Comptroller of the Pentagon Rabbi Dov Zakheim could trace $2.3 trillion in defense spending from the previous Clinton administration. It was estimated that 25% of defense dollars just went somewhere but we didn’t know where.

At one point Rumsfeld promised that they would do a better job in the future managing the people’s money. Don’t believe that. Flash forward to today. Dr Mark Skidmore has revealed from government websites that $21 trillion went missing from HUD and DOD from 1998 to 2015. He also said he believes that the Powers That Ought Not To Be have sold trillions of dollars in US Treasury bonds and pocketed the money.

That is how much power they have.

Catherine Austin Fitts said they stole $50 trillion from us. She also said that in 1995 she was told by a pension fund manager that it was decided at the top that we should no longer invest in America and that it was time to just take what we could before the country collapsed. She discussed America’s bleak future with another person who managed funds above the $300 billion level. They both concluded that the Elite had stolen so much money from us that they could not pay us the pensions they owed. These people are unwilling to make restitution so the only alternative that appeals to them is to commit genocide and kill a few billion people worldwide including a couple hundred million Americans.

How do they plan to kill us?

They did introduce the first of many bioweapons in the form of covid 19.

The coronavirus was made in a lab at the University of North Carolina.

Luc Montagnier won the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine. He says Covid-19 is a Bioweapon and was made in a lab. Francis Boyle drafted America’s laws on Bioweapons. He agrees. It is a Bioweapon.

The Spike protein was engineered from SARS into Covid. This allows it to enter human cells. 4 new sequences were engineered into Covid from the HIV virus including the GP 41 envelope which is the key for HIV to infect human bodies.

In 2014 NIH, Dr Fauci and President Obama gave that Chinese military lab in Wuhan a $3.7 million grant to make the virus even more contagious.

The only vaccines available to Americans are untested and rely on novel never before attempts to make an RNA vaccine that reprograms our bodies to supposedly resist the coronavirus. But a lot of people are dying and getting sick from these two mRNA vaccines. Millions could die in the future. And we have not even been exposed to the several emerging mutations. And then there is the likelihood of a second virulent bioweapon being released. Bill Gates said there is another virus coming that will get our attention.

What the Powers that Ought not To Be want is for us to be in lockdown under under the heel of a medical tyranny.

David Rothkopf used to be the CEO of Kissinger Associates. In 2006 he wrote Superclass in which he said the world was under the control of 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. It seems that depopulation is on their agenda. They want 7 billion commoners to die so we can make the world a better place for billionaires.

The immediate agenda is a Patriot Act 2.0 which is aimed at domestic terrorists or people like me who have irreconcilable differences with the people who currently own the government in Washington DC.

They have made it impossible to vote out the corruption in our government. Hillary stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders in 2016. She stole 8 million votes from Trump in 2016 according to Bev Harris of Black Box Voting. That was not enough to win so Biden stole even more votes in the states he needed for victory. Precincts reported a 700% turnout meaning that if they had a thousand voters registered in the precinct that 7,000 voted. In one state 600,000 more absentee ballots were received than were sent out. And In Georgia the FBI is busy shredding evidence of fraudulent ballots. No court bothered to examine the evidence of election fraud.

So where do we go? We cannot legitimately start a violent revolution today and win. We do know that food prices are going up and will spike much higher over the next few years due to bad weather caused by the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. We also know that the US M1 Money Supply grew 90% last year. And it will grow even more this year with Biden and Harris running the show and states being encouraged to have more economy and job destroying lockdowns. There is a limit to how much funny money people overseas will accept. Currently, the US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency. Printing dollars allows the sheeple to escape the harsh realities of all the corruption and theft. By buying free stuff from overseas, the Elite let the working people of America avoid the harsh realities of corruption and over population. When, not if, foreigners refuse to accept dollars, our wages and pensions will be cut 60% over night. That should happen before the next presidential election in 2024.

Will be be allowed to have another free election or just more rigged ones? Just in case of voter revolt the liberals plan to add some 40 million citizens to America by 2024. But I doubt America will be in much shape for an election by November of 2024.

Back during the George W Bush administration a Continuity of Government plan was floated that was designed to protect the billionaires from the rest of us when half the population of America had nothing to eat. They decided in case of a national emergency that they would round up 8 million commoners and to put them in concentration camps without benefit of a trial.

If they started rounding up Americans and sending them to concentration camps, I could guarantee a Civil War.

There is a strong possibility that we will soon be entering a Depression far worse than 1933 America or 1923 Germany. A Depression is a period in time when Unpayable Debts are cancelled en masse. Since the Bankers and the 30 Families have decided that we ought to have a Debt Based currency, cancellation of bad debts will lead to a severe monetary contraction which will cause a Depression. That Depression should be hitting America just about the same time food prices spike upwards and the US loses reserve currency status which I said will cut wages and pensions 60% overnight. The combination of 60% paycuts, sharply spiking food prices and massive 1933 style Unemployment will cause Nationwide Food Riots.

In the immediate future I expect show purge trials and accelerating censorship of irreconciliables like you and me. Grow a garden and raise food to help dampen that spike in food prices.

As I have said before, I expect Nationwide Food Riots to be followed by the destruction of American cities as soon as the Dollar Dies. That will be the day the Civil War starts if we do not have a military intervention and Debt Cancellation to end the Depression. The military could arrest the Bankers and seize the assets they stole from us to fund Debt Cancellation.

Video Rebel’s Blog