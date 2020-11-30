I can't believe how scared he must be to behave like that! https://t.co/nOTpBLlLch
— Frances Leader (@2013Boodicca) November 30, 2020
Posted: November 30, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
I can't believe how scared he must be to behave like that! https://t.co/nOTpBLlLch
— Frances Leader (@2013Boodicca) November 30, 2020
3 thoughts on “I can’t believe how scared he must be to behave like that!”
BTW, dummy, you just sprayed your coffee or whatever with 60 plus percent alcohol which doncha know is NOT supposed to be ingested for a reason? Heck might as well be chlorine for pity sake! (Because those styrofoam cups do allow whatever is sprayed on them to enter the liquid in the cups….must be a charter member of the Branch Covidians!)
shhh, he doesn’t need to know that
The OCDers are having a hell of a time during this scam