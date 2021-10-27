“I Can’t Believe The Things You’re Saying:” Judge in Rittenhouse Trial Rebukes Prosecutor for Excusing Rioter’s Arson

Big League Politics – by Richard Moorhead

A judge overseeing pre-trial motions in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial rebuked a prosecutor who sought to defend convicted pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum on Tuesday, expressing disbelief that the state minimized Mr. Rosenbaum’s involvement in arson before attacking Rittenhouse and being shot.

During the Rittenhouse motions today the State was ridiculed by the judge for saying “all we are talking about here is arson” to which the judge responded “I can’t believe some of the things you’re saying.. come on!” pic.twitter.com/3fVqKxlBUD — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) October 25, 2021

Judge Bruce Schroeder didn’t take kindly to the spin practiced by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger. “I can’t believe what you’re saying… Come on!”

The same prosecutor later admitted that Rosenbaum attacked Rittenhouse following a spree of riotous behavior. Big League Politics exposed Rosebaum’s child sex crimes convictions in Arizona, with the troubled man having walked to downtown Kenosha unable to obtain psychological medication he had been prescribed.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1453101858923364355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1453101858923364355%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbigleaguepolitics.com%2Fi-cant-believe-the-things-youre-saying-judge-in-rittenhouse-trial-rebukes-prosecutor-for-excusing-rioters-arson%2F

The state was also forbidden from referring to Rosenbaum, Gage Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber- the men shot after attacking Rittenhouse- as ‘victims’ during trial proceedings. Prosecutors also sought to block a self-defense expert from testifying as to his interpretation of events in the summer 2020 riot that led to the shooting, but Rittenhouse defense and the state were able to come to a deal that permitted John Black to testify on an accepted set of topics. Mr. Black has previously called Rittenhouse’s use of force to defend himself from three different armed attackers “reasonable.”

The defense was authorized to refer to Grosskreutz, Rosenbaum and Huber as “rioters, looters and arsonists,” with criminal activity in downtown Kenosha that evening well-documented.

The developments may suggest that the state of Wisconsin will face a tougher battle than they anticipated in convicting Rittenhouse, whose arguments of self-defense are strong and well-documented. Rittenhouse’s trial is slated to begin next week.

Big League Politics