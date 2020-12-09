Dec 8, 2020
Pierre Kory, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center, delivers passionate testimony during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II.”
5 thoughts on ““I CAN’T KEEP DOING THIS”: Doctor pleads for review of data during COVID-19 Senate hearing”
What I’d like to know is what are they treating? Can’t be covid, the disease of SarsCov2 because Sars has never been isolated.
Is it just the common cold/flu that this doctor has treated so many of?
They are treating whatever was given to them from the ‘TEST’
Sounds reasonable to me. I’d really like to know how many of these people that have fallen ill got that nearly touch the brain pan test BEFORE they got ill.
There is a man from here that is now in ICU in critical condition. Bilateral pneumonia, pulmonary blood clots
He has not had the flu shot but he was one of many here who got ‘tested’
This is about the drug he mentions https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20201208/this-was-a-gift-to-us-ivermectin-effective-for-covid19-prophylaxis-treatment
He is correct to say we should be taking this prophylactically