I despise those who comply

Just about two weeks ago I drove myself to the Emergency Room (60 miles away). Today, May 18 I had a follow up clinic appointment in Jamestown (60 miles away). I walk in to register. The clerk asked if I had a mask and I replied ‘no’. She said I’ll go get one for you. My response was no, I decline that medical intervention.

Upon hearing the dialogue between myself and the clerk, her supervisor walks over and vomits out the Sanford policy to which I said ‘policy is not law and I have the right to decline any medical intervention’.

“If you do not wear a mask we cannot serve you”. So you are denying my access to medical care. Our policy is blah blah blah and this is by doctor Shaw.

I would like to speak with Dr. Shaw.

“Okay” She then proceeded to type away at the keyboard and in a moment was speaking with whom I presumed to be Dr. Shaw as she said into the phone, “she would like to speak with you”

She then hung up so I guess Dr. Shaw didn’t want to speak with me. Again she stated policy.

“If you are denying my access to medical care then I want that stated in a letter along with your full name.”

This is when The RN shows up to takeover. The clerk had to leave as she was now in tears. The nurse spouted off the policy and admitted medical care would be denied if I did not wear a mask.

I stated to her that I have the right to decline any medical intervention. If I am to be denied medical care then I want a letter stating such denial along with names of those denying my access to care. This is when the nurse tells me she can have a letter mailed to me.

No, I want the letter before I leave here. She explains ‘we can do a video visit with you at home’ I asked how will the doctor be able to do a physical exam via video? ‘He won’t.’ So I need to meet with my doctor as this is a followup up to the emergency room visit a few weeks ago.

I asked her if she was aware of a person’s Natural rights and our Bill of Rights. No reply.

I stated no one has the authority to deny my rights.

She said she has to get hold of her supervisor and that I should wait outside. I said I will go out and be back in ten minutes. Exactly ten minutes later I walk into the lobby and am greeted by John the clinical director. He tells me he has been trying to call me for five minutes and reads off my phone number. Yes, that is my home phone number. What is your cell number, he asked. I don’t have a cell phone. He then goes on to site the policy. Again I state I have the right to deny any medical intervention and if I am being denied access to medical care for exercising that right I want that denial in writing along with the names of those denying my access. I explained this is a follow up appointment to an emergency room visit and need to meet with the doctor.

“I’m sorry about….” I cut him off saying I don’t need sorry I need to see the doctor.

He then goes into how I have upset his staff and one of them is in tears as I yelled at her.

I stopped him right there. Whoa, I said, I didn’t yell at anyone and I am not going to play the tears game.

Again he goes into the policy…..blah blah blah. Again I mention the letter of denial. He says he will get it mailed to me. No, I will wait.

John says here is what we can do. I’ll compromise, if you wear a mask in the waiting room you can remove it once inside the doctor’s office. No, this is all coercion which is unlawful. I have the right to decline any medical intervention.

He says he will have to call legal. Fine, I’ll be waiting outside.

In less than ten minutes here comes John. He sits next to me on the bench and tells me he spoke with the lawyer and what we will do is put me in one of treatment rooms away from the general waiting room, a room that is used to isolate people from others but I may have to wait a few minutes before the doctor sees me. That’s okay with me I said. As he escorted me to the isolated area he was making all kinds of small talk. It took everything in me not to smirk.

As an aside, I explained to each one of these four people I received a recorded message a few months ago from a doctor affiliated with the Sanford clinic encouraging me to make an appointment for the COVID vaccine. I explained to each one of these people that on the recording it was not mentioned these shots are experimental as there is not an approved vaccine as yet. None of them had a response. I encouraged them to go to the FDA website.