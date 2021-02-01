Posted: February 1, 2021 Categories: Pics I don’t get paid enough Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “I don’t get paid enough”
I second that. If it wasn’t for you guys, many would be starving. I can’t give you that raise you deserve, but I can raise my glass to you and say, you are an American Hero!!
.
sometimes you just gotta know when to say when
nothing good comes out of a pucker factor ride , even if you do nothing wrong , doesnt say the other guy wont
be safe Mark
its like i told my old boss quite a few years back when I was in Pennsylvania up to my ass in snow ..A professional driver knows how and when to call it