Posted: March 16, 2021 Categories: Videos I Just Can’t Wait for Vaccines (I Just Can’t Wait to Be King Parody) Noah Lindquist Feb 28, 2021 Who else can’t wait??? Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “I Just Can’t Wait for Vaccines (I Just Can’t Wait to Be King Parody)”
This song is being censored world wide –
This is a joke right? Or did they really go so far as to try and get kids to take vaccines using the Lion King characters?
I’m with bird here, sorta…. and yes, doing this to kids just pisses me off!
As for bird, I am prepared to get bullied by Branch Covidians (WW term) when the time comes… Folks whom have bullied me in the past learned to regret it.