I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
Posted: January 21, 2021
3 thoughts on “I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden .”
Don’t you have to be someone important to get impeached?
Don’t give up hope yet, q-tards! The joo york joo white knight is gonna swoop in and save yer arses from the ccp, right?
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwiZ2vDyoK7uAhXkAZ0JHVfcC6UQFjABegQICRAC&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnbc.com%2F2019%2F12%2F04%2Ftrump-accelerated-trademark-requests-while-running-for-president.html&usg=AOvVaw2PhLDgvUoZbmR0H5SZwvWt
Ohhhh, waiiit, probably not, eh? Your arses got 5D chessed the whole friggin’ time so just admit it and move the F on to being free. Your “vote” ain’t it, so buck the F up and understand if you want it, you’re gonna have to TAKE it from them.
Was the inauguration a pre-recorded hoax? If so, Biden’s presidency is illegal and he is still not president.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mKyQc4zpO535/