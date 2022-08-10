Posted: August 10, 2022 Categories: Videos I Led 3 Lives: “A Minor in Treason” CONELRAD6401240 Jan 20, 2011 Yvette Vickers is a promising young Communist recruit. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “I Led 3 Lives: “A Minor in Treason””
This is from the mid-50’s, those years when the media had to convince/brainwash the viewing audience that The FBI was a benevolent institution. But still, it gave a look at Communism. But The FBI turned its tactics on the people. I read that its early beginnings were about fighting anarchists, and then onto helping out with prohibition. Eventually it was hunting communists. And today, ha, part of the beating heart of Big Brother. So which is worse, communists or The FBI? They sure look like one in the same.
I’ll watch this one tonight. I watched the other one you posted yesterday and it was excellent!