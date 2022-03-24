“I Must Move the City Forward” – NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exempts Athletes and Performers From His Vax Mandate

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

New York City Mayor Eric Adams exempted athletes and performers from his vaccine mandate on Thursday.

City workers and other private sector employees however are still required to be vaccinated against Covid.

How is this even legal?

“I’m going to make some tough choices. People are not going to agree with some of them. I must move this city forward,” Adams said. “Generals lead from the front. I was not elected to be fearful, but to be fearless.”

Adams argued that his decision to exempt athletes and performers was to put them on a “level playing field.”

“This is about putting New York City based performers on a level playing field,” he said. “Hometown players had an unfair disadvantage.”

Sounds like science!

Over 1,400 city employees were fired for not getting vaccinated but unvaccinated athletes and performers are allowed to go back to work now.

WATCH:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers. Kyrie Irving can now play in home games.pic.twitter.com/ftMFIhGMd9 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 24, 2022

Gateway Pundit