I posted this at church

If anyone comes to me whining about Trump and the election that was stolen from him, I won’t be sympathetic.

We have this thing called the Bill of Rights, people. That’s what we need to know, and enforce. The results of not enforcing those rights?…. well you are seeing the results right now. How do you like living in a country where people are told how many people they can invite over for dinner? How do you like being told you can’t sing in church? How do you like submitting to scamologists like Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci and the other unelected corporate officials at the CDC?

And if you think your god, Trump has any intention of enforcing your Bill of Rights for you, then you need to ask yourself why he passed an executive order that violates your 1st article, which is your freedom of speech? Yes, Trump absolutely did violate your freedom of speech by restricting speech on college campuses. You will also have to ask yourself how much respect he has for the 2nd article of the Bill of Rights, when he stated, “Take the guns first, and go through due process later.”

Watching a stupid country full of stupid people who are fighting over which stupid communist dictator they want to rule over them has just driven my patience over the edge. How many people out of the 250,000 who protested in DC have an IQ above 80? Maybe they were all sharing one brain amongst them.

If you understand the Bill of Rights, you will also understand that the 14th amendment needs to uprooted and burned, because it was added later, and it subjugates you and returns you to surf status. Our forefathers didn’t want a “king”. The first ten articles of the Bill of Rights were written by the people who bled and died to give you the America you once knew, and is now being taken from us. That document, when followed and defended, gave us the America we once knew, where we could live, thrive, find happiness, worship, and be ruled over by God, rather than man. Being able to be ruled over by God and not man, is what made America free, and individual freedom is what made America great. We have failed to enforce the highest law of our land.

Whether you are a republican or a democrat, wake up and realize that Trump, or the idiot Biden are NOT what you need to be fighting for. You need to enforce that Bill of Rights, because it is the LAW. The Bill of Rights is the HIGHEST law of this nation, because IT IS THE LAW OF THE PEOPLE! It’s your responsibility to know, enforce and defend the LAW, not presidents who come and go.