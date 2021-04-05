‘I spent $15,000’: Man arrested at Disney resort in Florida after refusing temperature check

NBC News

A man who was arrested after refusing a temperature screening at Disney Springs in Florida told authorities that he couldn’t be told to leave because he had spent $15,000 on his vacation.

The man, Kelly Sills, a tourist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bypassed the Orlando attraction’s medical screening in February and refused to get his temperature checked when asked by Disney employees, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Body camera video released recently showed Sills refusing to leave when asked by law enforcement.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said after a deputy told him that he was officially considered to be trespassing. Deputies and a security manager at Disney Springs had approached Sills outside the Boathouse restaurant, according to the police report.

The report said Sills argued with the security manager, yelling at him, before the manager told him he was “no longer welcome at the park today.”

A woman could be heard asking officers not to arrest Sills in the video.

“He’s not listening,” a man responded. “All he had to do was get temperature-checked. That’s it.”

At another point in the video, Sills asked whether authorities could take his temperature before forcing him to leave. Someone responded that they would do so at jail, according to NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa. Sills also claimed to be a Disney stockholder at another point.

Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to court records. His attorney, Michael Zmijewski, declined to comment Sunday.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/i-spent-15-000-man-arrested-disney-resort-florida-after-n1262996