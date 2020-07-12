‘I thought this was a hoax’: Patient, 30, dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says

A Texas doctor says a 30-year-old patient died after attending a “COVID party,” believing the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.
The patient, who was treated at a San Antonio hospital, is just one of thousands to test positive in the state in recent days. On Saturday, Texas state officials reported a record 10,351 daily new cases.
“We cared for a 30-year-old patient at Methodist Hospital who told their nurse that they had attended a ‘COVID party.’ … Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said ‘I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not,'” said Dr. Jane Appleby in a video statement obtained by USA TODAY. Appleby is the chief medical officer for Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio.
Appleby said the parties are held by those skeptical of the virus and include someone who has previously tested positive. Attendees go to see “if the virus is real and if anyone gets infected.”
Similar parties have been reported in other areas of the nation, including Alabama and Kentucky.
Young people are increasingly catching and spreading the novel virus. People under 45 made up 42% of cases before Memorial Day weekend but 55% of cases reported since then, a USA TODAY analysis found in late June.
Although COVID-19 has been known mainly for its impact on seniors, experts said the disease can debilitate patients in young age cohorts as well. And they warned that an expansion in cases among younger people ultimately threatens any vulnerable person with whom they come in contact.
Methodist Hospital is currently treating multiple COVID-19 patients in their 20s and 30s, Appleby said. Some may require intensive care, she said.
Appleby urged Texans to wear a mask, stay at home when possible and avoid spending time with groups of people.
