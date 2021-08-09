PressForTruth Published August 5, 2021
Patrick King has been trending on twitter due to a viral video where it is claimed that the province of Alberta rolled back on their lockdown measures as a result of Patrick’s court proceedings and this is not true as Patrick states “I Wasn’t Successful, No I did Not Win The Court Case”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Patrick King in order to clear up some discrepancies in regards to what is happening with his case.
One thought on ““I Wasn’t Successful, No I did Not Win The Court Case” Patrick King on Press For Truth!”
I guess it depends on how you measure success
Just because all the players in this scam won’t realize they are busted , doesn’t mean enough of the population won’t
Start using their techniques
Keep repeating the truth until it’s undeniable
The liars repeat their lies until the sheeple bay them daily
Time to play it their way
If you repeat a lie … etc
Well , start repeating the truth until they can’t get any bullshit over you