‘I will be not be masked, tested, tracked or poisoned’: Hundreds of anti-mask activists march on London’s Hyde Park to protest the mandatory use of face coverings in shops from Thursday

Daily Mail

Hundreds of activists have descended on Hyde Park in central London to protest the wearing of face coverings, which will become compulsory in shops and supermarkets from Thursday.

Demonstrators raised signs reading ‘I will not be masked, tested, tracked’ and ‘no mask’ as they gathered for the Keep Britain Free march from 1pm.

The movement was founded by Simon Dolan, an aviation tycoon worth around £200million, who earlier this month lost a High Court bid to overturn the government’s lockdown rules.

Launching the movement on July 6, the Essex-born entrepreneur said: ‘I believe in freedom of choice for all and the protection of personal liberties. The Government’s actions are crippling the economy, denying children education, and trampling over human rights.’

One man wore a plague doctor costume, another had a mask with the front ripped out and one donned a vest saying: ‘Save human rights. No to 5G. No to vaccinations.’

The protest was to counter the government announcement that masks must be worn in shops from July 24, which organisers branded a ‘liberty-sapping regulation’.

The march, which started in Speaker’s Corner and moved to Marble Arch, also looked to repel ‘the erosion of freedoms in the UK’ brought in during lockdown.

Two months after attending a similar protest in Hyde Park, Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, travelled to a demonstration in Nottingham today.

It comes as the UK government toughened its stance on the wearing of face coverings in public places.

Passengers have had to use them on public transport since June 15 and they will be made compulsory in shops and supermarkets in England from July 24.

Rule breakers will be hit with a £100 which can be reduced to £50 if paid within a fortnight.

