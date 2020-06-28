WATCH: "I will not be muzzled like a mad dog;" face mask debate turns fierce in St. Lucie County. https://t.co/QgY6V16xvg pic.twitter.com/XeLsrSVRGQ
— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 26, 2020
Posted: June 28, 2020
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
2 thoughts on ““I will not be muzzled like a mad dog.””
Speaking of muzzles…
“Truthful statements can be presented in a manner that would meet the definition of ‘hate speech,’ and not all truthful statements must be free from restriction. The benefits of the suppression of ‘hate speech’ and its harmful effects outweigh the detrimental effect of restricting expression which, by its nature, does little to promote the values underlying freedom of expression.”
— Supreme Court of Canada, Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission
Nice rant guy!! Now make sure your guns are loaded & you’ve got your mind right. See you on the battle field.