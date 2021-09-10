“I Will Use My Power to Get Them Out of the Way” – Tyrant Joe Biden Vows to Bully, Harass GOP Governors who Refuse His Vaccine Rules

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden threatened Republican governors on Thursday to follow his rules or, “I will use my power to get them out of the way.”

Joe Biden went after anyone who stood in his way on Thursday.

You either agree with him and follow his unconstitutional orders or you will be destroyed.

Joe Biden, “let me be blunt. My plan also takes on elected officials in states that are undermining you… Talk about bullying the schools. If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I will use my power as president to get them out of the way.”

Healthy school children have literally zero chance of being harmed by the China virus.

