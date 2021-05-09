‘I would do it again’: Portland man horribly injured for standing up to heavily armed leftist militants

Joe Hall, a Portland man, stood up to protestors on Thursday, and wound up with severe injuries for his trouble. He is now recovering in hospital and has spoken with the press.

“Antifa owns the streets of Portland. The consequence for standing up for yourself is a trip to the hospital, a large medical bill, and widespread mockery on social media,” says the following tweet’s caption: Antifa owns the streets of Portland. The consequence for standing up for yourself is a trip to the hospital, a large medical bill, and widespread mockery on social media. pic.twitter.com/vbmyoucPZ5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 8, 2021

Hall took an interview with local media from his bed at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland, where he commented, “I stood my ground and I would do it all over again.”

Hall was working as a handyman (his profession) and was driving in his truck, when a crowd stopped him on N. Alberta Avenue.

“All of a sudden these agitators come out, screaming, pounding on my truck,” said Hall during the interview, saying that he thought he hit something and got out of the truck to verify what happened:

“By this time I’ve got five people surrounding my vehicle, AR-15s, AK-47s. I pulled my .38 out of my right pocket and pointed it at the ground and told them if a weapon points at me again, I will shoot to eliminate the threat.”

At that point, Hall was tacked from behind by someone.

“It looked like he was face down and then people were kneeling on top of him,” said a person who observed the incident.

During the rest of the interview, Hall questioned why police didn’t get involved , and also mentioned he is pushing for the people involved to be charged with bias crimes.

Hall says that he is finished with Portland, and will leave as soon as he has recovered.

“I’m done, I’m done working in Portland. I’m shutting my business down and I’m probably not going to be coming back.”