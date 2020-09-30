ICE Preparing To Make Targeted Arrests In Sanctuary Cities As Soon As This Week

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will conduct a series of immigration enforcement operations in three sanctuary cities as soon as this week, according to the Washington Post.

The enforcement actions, informally known as the “sanctuary op,” will first target illegal immigrants in California, followed by Denver and Philadelphia according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Post is framing it as nothing more than a political messaging campaign.