ICU Doctor Describes Nightmarish COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries In Letters To FDA, CDC, Lawyer Says Agencies Haven’t Replied

National File – by Andrew White

Dr. Patricia Lee, MD, a California-based ICU doctor issued a letter to both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on September 28 in which she explains observing more vaccine-related injuries than she ever had throughout the last 20 years working in the medical arena.

In the letter, Dr. Lee points out that while she is “fully vaccinated for Covid-19,” her “personal experience this year treating patients in a busy ICU does not comport with claims made by federal health authorities regarding the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Dr. Lee is a licensed physician in California and obtained her medical degree from the University of Southern California. She received post-graduate training at Georgetown University and “Harvard-affiliated hospitals,” and has been a doctor “for more than 20 years.” However, she notes that in all her medical experience, she has “never witnessed so many vaccine-related injuries until this year.”

She noted in her letter that she feels “pained in admitting this,” but she was “compelled by conscience to state the facts” as she observed them while working in the ICU.

She then lists a handful of “illustrative examples of Covid-19 vaccine related injuries I have observed firsthand.” She noted that “it is my clinical judgment that each of these injuries were caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, because there was no other plausible explanation for these injuries other than the fact that the patients had recently been vaccinated.”

The vaccine reactions listed in her letter depict healthy individuals suffering serious and fatal injuries including transverse myelitis, resulting in quadriplegia, pneumocystis pneumonia, multi-system organ failure, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, post partum hemorrhagic shock and septic chock, and disseminated CMV and CMV viremia. Lee noted these in an October 6 follow-up letter issued by her attorneys to the same agencies.

Dr. Lee noted that “approximately half of the patients detailed” in her letter have since died. “Those who survived are struggling with long-term sequelae and a diminished quality of life,” she wrote.

“It appears statistically improbable that any one physician should witness this many Covid-19 vaccine injuries if the federal health authority claims regarding Covid-19 safety were accurate.”

“I have spoken with colleagues who have also had similar experiences in treating patients.” She added that her colleagues are reluctant to speak out about similar experiences in fear of fueling “vaccine hesitancy” and facing potential punishment.

“I can no longer silently accept the serious harm being caused by the Covid-19 vaccines,” Dr. Lee concluded. “It is my sincere hope that the reaction to this letter will not be to focus on me, but rather to focus on addressing the serious safety issues with these products that, without doubt, you have either missed or are choosing to ignore.”

Since the issuing of the original letter, her attorneys have sent another letter to the CDC and FDA saying that the agencies’ “failure to respond is highly concerning,” adding that they are seeking a response so they can “arrange a discussion and information gathering session between Dr. Lee and the appropriate representatives at the CDC and FDA.”

