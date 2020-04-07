If Proven That Any US Official is Invested Monetarily With Any Vaccine For Corona virus – No American Should Be Forced To Inject

Every one of the traitors sitting in Office is privy to all kinds of insider trading tips as well as have been approached by big pharma to green light their garbage concoctions, much of which is Frankenstein medicine thrown together for nothing more than quick profits.

You can bet Trump properties are losing its ass right now, and his family is taking a big time Corona beating. And, I can assure you, this circus barking walking, talking and breathing example of graft and fraud is foaming at the mouth to get his hands on quick stock market returns, just like all the rest.

You can also bet, big pharma is right there, together with China cave dwelling bat pathogens to accommodate the scumbags. They want us to buy that BATS from China are the culprits, and you’ll be hearing more and more about this later.

The beautiful part about this is that I don’t have write a long drawn out diatribe here, you all know what the hell I’m talking about. More bullshit…