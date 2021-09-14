From someone in the UK
“My niece had her second child last month and throughout her pregnancy she resisted being vaccinated. A month before the baby was born she was told that she would need a cesarean section and the hospital and doctors insisted that they would not allow her into the hospital unless she had the jab.
With such pressure, and the worry of her baby’s health, she felt forced to comply and take the CV v@x. Now the baby is in hospital, has uncontrollable intermittent ‘jitters’ that are worsening and needs a brain scan as they cannot fathom what is causing this
Every test that has been done has come back negative so they are being transferred to the Great Ormond Street hospital to do further investigations.”
One thought on “If this doesn’t make you angry, nothing will!!”
This one shook me to the core. I have a candle burning for this baby and his family, but will it do any good? I don’t know. I only know that I have to fight this tyrannical cruelty and get our Bill of Rights up and running. I was gonna say, “This child took one for the team,” just to demonstrate how such horror can bring people to the fight. But no, this child is being murdered by the inhuman hand of the evil before us. Can’t stop seeing Fauci’s face, and all the tribe scientists and funders who fill their pockets from genocide.
