Facebook – by Shawn Skelton

If you are considering the vaccine for covid….. the MODERNA…. I would advise against it! I’m in bad shape! Everyday getting worse and I’m not getting help or answers! I’m scared to death to say the least! And to find someone willing to attempt to figure this out hasn’t been very successful! I went to 2 hospitals today, walked out of deaconess and went to St Vincent. No answers there either.

They say let’s see a neurologist( who knows when they can see me) yesterday my tongue began to spasm and it hasn’t quit. Today my whole body has been convulsing all day! They sent me home!! I’m posting 2 videos that are quite embarrassing if you know me but I want you to see what’s happening to me!

Just please pray for me