Posted: April 30, 2021 Categories: Videos If you thought COVID-19 was bad…watch this! The David Vance Channel – AltNewsMedia.net 29 Apr 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “If you thought COVID-19 was bad…watch this!”
Not if you hang Bill Gates
That sounds like a threat!
The root causes of ALL these “crises” need to be eliminated as quickly as possible & with absolute deadly force so that these “crises” NEVER happen again! Let’s get to it REAL people of the world! The future of our children depends on YOUR action NOW!!!