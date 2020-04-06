If you’re traveling between states, here’s where you’ll have to self-quarantine

USA Today

Maine became the latest state to institute requirements for domestic travelers Friday when its governor issued an executive order requiring travelers to the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to lessen the chance of transmitting the coronavirus.

In the absence of federal domestic travel restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, the governors of at least 40 states have stepped in, issuing stay-at-home orders. And more than a dozen are discouraging interstate travel by announcing quarantine requirements for travelers or people who live there traveling home from other states.

Alaska, Florida and Hawaii were the first states to institute state-to-state quarantine requirements for travelers last week, and about a dozen other states have followed suit.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory on March 28 urging residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to curtail nonessential travel in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus from the area that has become the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. The agency noted on its website that it “does not generally issue advisories or restrictions for travel within the United States.”

