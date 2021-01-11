IGNORED BY MEDIA: Flash Bangs Were Going Off at US Capitol Before Trump Finished His Speech – Antifa Organized Protest Near US Capitol Before It Was Stormed

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Earlier this week CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with fellow activists on Wednesday.
John Sullivan is a Black Lives Matter goon from Utah who was flown into DC during the planned “Stop the Steal” rally.

In August John Sullivan threatened to “rip President Trump from the White House” during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

At the time John Sullivan was described as a Black Lives Matter leader from Utah.

From our earlier report:

John Sullivan stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. He was near Ashli Babbit when she was killed by Capitol police.

Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation reported:

So what was John Sullivan was caught on camera in the US Capitol?

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

As we reported earlier — and from Millie Weaver — John Sullivan organized a BLM-Antifa event at the Washington Memorial on Wednesday, January 6th.

— then he was seen storming the US Capitol!
How many of his Antifa buddies were with him?

Raheem

And now there are reports that the flash bangs started going off at the US Capitol before President Trump was finished with his speech at the Ellipse.

A vast majority of patriots left the Ellipse and went home after President Trump finished his speech.
It was bitterly cold in Washington DC that day.

CNN even admitted that flashbangs were going off at 1 PM.
President Trump was still speaking at 1 PM!

Gateway Pundit

