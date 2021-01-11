IGNORED BY MEDIA: Flash Bangs Were Going Off at US Capitol Before Trump Finished His Speech – Antifa Organized Protest Near US Capitol Before It Was Stormed

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Earlier this week CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with fellow activists on Wednesday.

John Sullivan is a Black Lives Matter goon from Utah who was flown into DC during the planned “Stop the Steal” rally.

In August John Sullivan threatened to “rip President Trump from the White House” during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

At the time John Sullivan was described as a Black Lives Matter leader from Utah.

John Sullivan stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. He was near Ashli Babbit when she was killed by Capitol police.

Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation reported:

Meet BLM criminal John Sullivan was arrested for threats and violence against conservatives in Utah! John was interviewed on CNN about the film he took inside the CAPITOL of Ashli Babbit lying in a pool of blood dying – WHY was he there? Listen to John threaten Trump & Violence pic.twitter.com/uAVM6y1NxT — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 7, 2021

So what was John Sullivan was caught on camera in the US Capitol?

https://twitter.com/OrbitaEduardo/status/1347193007095894016

On Friday investigative journalist Millie Weaver ran into John Sullivan in Washington DC.

She overheard him say he was not being charged.

https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver/status/1347722833024200707

As we reported earlier — and from Millie Weaver — John Sullivan organized a BLM-Antifa event at the Washington Memorial on Wednesday, January 6th.

— then he was seen storming the US Capitol!

How many of his Antifa buddies were with him?

I agree. I was walking past the Capitol and flash bangs were already going off and this was before Trump's speech had ended. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 11, 2021

And now there are reports that the flash bangs started going off at the US Capitol before President Trump was finished with his speech at the Ellipse.

A vast majority of patriots left the Ellipse and went home after President Trump finished his speech.

It was bitterly cold in Washington DC that day.

https://twitter.com/anotherday1/status/1348619104169709572

Oh, cops didn’t use tear gas, other chemical agents, and flash bangs on Trump supporters at the Capitol yesterday? This must just be a drill. Nothing to see here. Wouldn’t want to upset the narrative or anything. https://t.co/vIUfqgxaOF pic.twitter.com/XRrfGk1HSQ — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 8, 2021

CNN even admitted that flashbangs were going off at 1 PM.

President Trump was still speaking at 1 PM!

Shortly after 1 p.m. ET pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the US Capitol Building. They tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling officers "traitors" for doing their jobs. https://t.co/dUV3AQNIUk — CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021

