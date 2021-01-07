I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Posted: January 7, 2021
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “Ilhan Omar: I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.”
That dim wit probably could not draw a picture of a tree. Maybe she can find another male relative to marry.
Oh now they call us a Republic
maybe they all should be impeached by Us