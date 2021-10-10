Illegal Immigrant Trafficker Warns Americans: “We’re Leaving from Tapachula – We Are Ready for War”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Biden open border crisis continues along our southern border.

Over 400,000 illegal migrants are expected to enter the US this month. These unvaccinated and untested illegals will be shipped across the United States.

The traffickers in Mexico are more outspoken than ever. They love the open US border.

One activist leader Irineo Mujica who is leading the next caravan into the US says, “We are ready for War” as 80,000 migrants wait to move to the north.

Tapachula Mexico.Activist and defender of human rights Irineo Mujica leader of the next caravan says “We are ready for War” as 80,000 migrants wait to move to the north. @AgueroForTexas @BenBergquam @RepMTG @SaraCarterDC @BillFOXLA @AliBradleyTV @foxnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/OyEgenp7x4 — Oscar El Blue (@Oscarelblue) October 8, 2021

They know they won the war. Nothing will stop them from entering the United States.

The US under Joe Biden is a country on a death count. The Democrats are destroying this country. It’s a war and America is losing.

Bill Melugin at FOX News reported.

Gateway Pundit