Illegal immigration rose nearly 40% amid coronavirus reopenings

Washington Times

America’s coronavirus reopening has also meant a surge of smuggling at the southern border, with a significant rise in both illegal immigrants and drugs being nabbed in May, according to the latest data Friday from Homeland Security.

Customs and Border Protection said its agents and officers encountered 23,118 unauthorized migrants last month, up from fewer than 17,000 in April — an increase of 38%.

CBP also doubled its seizures of cocaine in May, and methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl seizures rose as well.

Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jun/12/illegal-immigration-rose-nearly-40-amid-coronaviru/