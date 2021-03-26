Illegal immigration spike is set to be biggest in 20 years: 82% of apprehensions are single adults with lone men looking for work driving the flood

Daily Mail

The influx of migrants illegally crossing into the United States is a result of single adults – men in particular – searching for work, according to an analysis of Customs and Border Patrol data.

Many migrants crossing the border are trying to take advantage of the easing pandemic restrictions in the country, seeking jobs picking produce, roofing, or even washing dishes, Border Patrol agents told the Wall Street Journal, based on what the migrants are telling them.

The flood of people surging toward the border is creating the largest crisis in the past 20 years, the WSJ says, with single adults accounting for 82 percent of the apprehensions at the border so far this year.

The response to the growing crisis will now be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, taking on her first major policy role since taking office two months ago.

But some Republicans are questioning Harris’s commitment to tackling the issue after her past statements, including one that said people trying to cross the border illegally were not ‘criminals.’

Still, while Harris more recently has expressed the desire to find a pathway to citizenship for the 12 million undocumented workers already in the US, she has said she would push to discourage people from making their way to the US border.

‘I look forward to engaging in diplomacy with government, with the private sector, with civil society and the leaders of each in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,’ Harris said on Wednesday, according to New York Daily News.

Of the apprehensions taking place during the current fiscal year, 82 percent have been single adults and 60 percent of those single adults have been Mexicans, which differs from recent influxes of Central American migrants.

The data comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9402731/amp/Men-seeking-work-driving-flood-migrants-82-apprehensions-logged-single-adults.html