Illegals Flood The Border – In The Largest Numbers Ever

December 26th, 2020.
Just as Trump wanted Illegals entering this country in the largest numbers ever. Meanwhile the Federal Government hands over the People’s taxes to these illegals.
November 2020 all time high of illegal crossings.
