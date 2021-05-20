Apr 11, 2021
The border crisis and illegal dumping in American cities is out of control. Ride with me to central city Phoenix, then out next door to the suburbs, where illegals are being housed.
One thought on “Illegals in hotels… Americans In The Street!”
The absolute insult to the eviction misery is that the Courts and the Sheriffs watch the day-laborer immigrants evict Americans and their property from their homes. Our tax dollars bring immigrants/illegal immigrants here and they get paid with hotel-living to evict Americans to the curb.