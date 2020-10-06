I’m Donald Trump, The “King Of The Jews”, And Could Care Less About The Bill Of Rights Or The Everyday American

If you don’t like the words posted above, please read below.

The Constitution is the new go-to word for the phony American leaders now, the fact that thousands died while fighting for the Bill of Rights doesn’t mean squat.

You never hear the words Bill of Rights mentioned because those are the words that put control of America back into the people’s hands.

For those of you who are new to our site, I strongly urge you to listen to our broadcast, The Word From the Trenches, hosted by Henry Shivley our founder and John Dee his long time co-host.

Nothing brings more satisfaction to us American Nationals when understanding how the Bill of Rights has and will return our country to sanity and most importantly our freedoms.

Our show can be heard daily at noon pacific, as a person who cares about America’s future, you won’t be disappointed.

You won’t find a more powerful show anywhere, I guarantee it.