I’m done with Harley Davidson and here’s why! Million Dollar Bogan

Oct 16, 2020

When a company like Harley-Davidson gets hundreds of thousands of FREE advertising from it’s customers, you would think they would appreciate it. Instead Harley-Davidson goes after a YouTube creator because they didn’t like what he was saying or how he made his videos. This, after he has million of views promoting their company for free. People in the biker scene need to wake up, Harley-Davidson doesn’t care about you anymore. Time to move onto a motorcycle company that values you.