“I’m Done with You!” – Chaos Erupts in White House Press Room as Fauci Gives Final Covid Briefing

Dr. Fauci on Tuesday gave his final Covid briefing before officially retiring.

Fauci is finally stepping down from his post after destroying millions of lives with his Covid policies.

He gave an update next to Biden’s Covid czar Dr. Ashish Jha.

“It’s really a great pleasure to be back here with you again — albeit, I believe, for the last time,” Fauci said as we walked up to the lectern.

Fauci said Americans should take Covid tests before Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

“When we’re gathering at a family gathering for Thanksgiving or for Christmas or for any other holiday as we get into the winter, it makes sense that you might wanna get a test that day before you come into a place,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he will cooperate fully with lawmakers and testify before Congress.

“If there are Oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before Congress…we can defend and explain and stand by everything that we’ve said. I have nothing to hide,” he said.

Chaos erupted after Karine Jean-Pierre refused to call on a reporter who wanted to ask Fauci about the origins of Covid.

“I’m done! I’m done with you!” Karine Jean-Pierre shouted.

